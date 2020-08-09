Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,700 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 860,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BCB Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

BCBP stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.58.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Chairman Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,463.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,700 shares of company stock worth $92,025 in the last 90 days. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

