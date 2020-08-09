Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $39,000 in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,687,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CENTA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

