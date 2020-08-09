Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $39,000 in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 175,286 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 169,499 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 52.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of EGO opened at $12.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

