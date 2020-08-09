Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $40,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,973,000.

BATS:XSHD opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $26.03.

