Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $40,000 in New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 45.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

