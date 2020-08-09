Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock New York Insured Municipal by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period.

BSE opened at $13.77 on Thursday. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

