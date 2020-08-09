Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.49

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and traded as low as $6.77. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 120,037 shares trading hands.

AGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 150.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $3,078,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

