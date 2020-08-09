Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.89. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.97 per share, for a total transaction of $106,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $11,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

