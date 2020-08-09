Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.40

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and traded as low as $33.00. Amedeo Air Four Plus shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 39,298 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.54.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Company Profile (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

