Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Argo Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Argo Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Argo Group by 191.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Get Argo Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ARGO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $82,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ARGO stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.00 million.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.