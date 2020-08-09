Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $204.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk’s top-line growth has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. Additionally, sluggish growth in Maintenance revenues, a slowing China economy and unfavorable currency in the rest of fiscal 2020 are headwinds. Moreover, renewal rates are expected to decline in the near term. Also, weakening demand environment in the United Kingdom and Central Europe (sluggish Germany) is expected to hurt profits. Further, the company has a leveraged balance sheet that doesn’t bode well for investors. However, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Increasing adoption of BIM 360 solution and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program is a key catalyst.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

ADSK opened at $243.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.20 and its 200 day moving average is $198.89. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,216 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 106,045 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

