Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stake Lessened by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,238 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,781,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,211,000 after acquiring an additional 828,087 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,975,000 after acquiring an additional 234,919 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 697,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 225,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 277,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 93,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

