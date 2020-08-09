BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

BankFinancial stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.11. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $112.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.48.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider John G. Manos bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $52,932.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,148.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BankFinancial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,449,000 after acquiring an additional 94,530 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 198,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

