Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAYN. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.06 ($94.45).

Shares of BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.57.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

