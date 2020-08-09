Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €81.00 ($91.01) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.28% from the company’s current price.

BAYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.06 ($94.45).

FRA:BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €64.24 and its 200-day moving average is €63.57. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

