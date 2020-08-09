Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €90.00 ($101.12) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.06 ($94.45).

Get Bayer alerts:

BAYN stock opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.57. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.