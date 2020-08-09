Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €105.00 by Baader Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €105.00 ($117.98) price target by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 87.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.06 ($94.45).

Get Bayer alerts:

FRA BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.57. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($139.12).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.