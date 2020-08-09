Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.94% from the company’s previous close.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €84.06 ($94.45).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €63.57.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.