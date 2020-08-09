Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €80.00 by Barclays

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €80.00 ($89.89) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.06 ($94.45).

Shares of BAYN opened at €56.14 ($63.08) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €63.57.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

