BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 15,773.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BEST were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,587,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $10,286,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 4th quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.59. BEST Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). BEST had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEST shares. ValuEngine raised BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Macquarie downgraded BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BEST presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

