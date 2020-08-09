BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJ. Loop Capital upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.05.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $41.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $208,717.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after buying an additional 1,539,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,435,000 after buying an additional 232,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 95.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,544 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,367,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,296,000 after purchasing an additional 495,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 147,377 shares during the period.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Story: Operating Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.