Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.80 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $94.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.62.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.