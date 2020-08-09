Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.78. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 15,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.51 million and a PE ratio of -22.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter.

About Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.