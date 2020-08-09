CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,284,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,640 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $628,000.

IGR opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

