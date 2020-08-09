Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,615 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNBKA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 111,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $70.14 on Friday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

CNBKA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.33 per share, for a total transaction of $88,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 784,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,566,633.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Hornby acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 28,811 shares of company stock worth $2,112,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

