Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Position Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Civista Bancshares worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIVB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

