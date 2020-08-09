Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $1.78. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 3,534 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $368.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $262.53 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

