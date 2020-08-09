Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Domo were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $206,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,241 shares of company stock worth $1,203,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Domo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of DOMO opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. Domo Inc has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $38.48.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.