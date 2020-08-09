Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Donegal Group worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 287,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $109,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $415.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.