DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.73 ($53.63).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €33.12 ($37.21) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of €47.33. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($66.66) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($109.28).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

