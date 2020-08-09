Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.18

Shares of Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and traded as high as $53.60. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 13,614 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.09%.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,700 ($18,090.08).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

