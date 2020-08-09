Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,023 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,391,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HURN opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -526.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $70.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Benchmark cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

