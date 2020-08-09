Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 608 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Shares of PSCT opened at $95.11 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $100.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.87.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

