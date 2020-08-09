Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,441,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $91.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.18.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

