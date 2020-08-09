Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 6,540,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,585,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,314,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 230,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 145,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,790,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,137 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.84. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

