Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Movado Group worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Movado Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

MOV stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Movado Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

