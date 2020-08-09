Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,131 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.36.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.