Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Telecom during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 773.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 25.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Telecom by 95.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHA opened at $30.48 on Thursday. China Telecom Co. Limited has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

CHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

