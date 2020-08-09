Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vedanta by 54.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the first quarter worth $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vedanta in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vedanta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Vedanta Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, June 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.84%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

