Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $372,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBU. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $182,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

