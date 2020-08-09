Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $377,000 Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $141.08 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.55 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55.

iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

