Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $378,000 Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,445,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

