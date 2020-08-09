Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $389,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.46% of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of IDLB stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:IDLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.