Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $392,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.26 and its 200 day moving average is $156.19. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $220.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $973.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Santander cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

