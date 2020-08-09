Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) by 60.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

