Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $418,000 Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 341.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 1,036,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 89,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LADR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

LADR stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $924.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

