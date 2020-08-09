Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of AxoGen worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXGN opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $489.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.36. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AxoGen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

