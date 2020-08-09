Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $412,000 in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in National Research by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1,414.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 55,247 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

NRC stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.04. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 114.97% and a net margin of 27.59%.

In related news, Director John N. Nunnelly sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $356,152.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $786,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,108.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,702. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised National Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.