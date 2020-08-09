Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after buying an additional 258,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 148,202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000.

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

