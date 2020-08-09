Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 5,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $637,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,338 shares in the company, valued at $23,601,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,088 shares of company stock valued at $33,819,330. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZS opened at $134.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -244.60 and a beta of 0.77. Zscaler Inc has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $135.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

